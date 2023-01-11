Bangladesh gets geopolitical attention for PM’s balanced foreign policy: Foreign Minister

Momen made the remarks as new Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang made a stopover in Dhaka in the small hours of Tuesday amid visits of some top officials of the United States in Bangladesh.

Currently, US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher and a delegation of Chinese Communist Party are visiting Bangladesh simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister held a bilateral talk with Momen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport making a stopover on his way to Africa while US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is due here next week.