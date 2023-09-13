What law says about custodial torture, attack on colleague

The prevailing law strictly prohibits any torture in the police stations, and if anyone breaches the law, it will be considered as a criminal offence, according to the Torture and Custodial Death (Prohibition) Act.

The government legislated the act in 2013 as a signatory to the UN convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, expressing its commitment to human rights.

On the other hand, no government employee can attack his colleagues, and if anyone does so, it will be considered as punishable misconduct.