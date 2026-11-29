Home in Gopalganj, living in Dhaka: Some users’ mobile financial services suspended
Mobile financial services (MFS), including bKash, Nagad and Rocket, have been suspended for some people whose homes and voter registrations are in Gopalganj but they do not live there.
Customers said that the service providers have sent them messages informing them that their services have been suspended or disrupted. The suspension has left them in difficulty.
One of those affected is a woman working for a private organisation in Dhaka. Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, she said she used the services of two companies. One of them has sent her a message saying, “In accordance with the MFS regulations, services in your region may be temporarily disrupted. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”
The woman told Prothom Alo that she sometimes sent money home to her mother. She also topped up her mother’s mobile phone. She can no longer do either. She said she had around Tk 5,000 in her account, which she was also unable to use.
On 15 November, leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, vandalised and set fire to various structures in Gopalganj. Over the following few days, police stations in Tungipara and Muksudpur were set on fire. Roads were blocked, cutting off communication with Gopalganj. However, law enforcement agencies did not use force there.
Police have said that incitement and funding were behind the attacks and arsons in Gopalganj. Sources said that, in this context, an order was issued last Wednesday to suspend MFS services there.
Three sources from relevant government agencies and service providers confirmed that instructions had been issued to suspend financial services for around 200,000 mobile phone numbers.
The suspension does not affect everyone in the district. Services remain active for some users. In some cases, while one provider’s service has been suspended, another provider’s service remains available.
On Friday and Saturday, Prothom Alo spoke to 22 people whose permanent addresses are in Gopalganj. Of them, 13 said their mobile financial services have been suspended.
One of the 13 is Rakibul Islam, who lives in Dhaka. He told Prothom Alo that he encountered problems trying to access his bKash and Nagad accounts on 25 November.
Realising that something was wrong, he posted a warning on his Facebook account. In the post, he expressed concern that his bKash and Nagad accounts might have been hacked and urged people not to respond if anyone contacted them about unusual transactions from his accounts.
In the comments on the post, several other users said they have faced similar problems. According to customers, they also received a message about the matter on 26 November.
Rakibul Islam said he later gathered from other people’s comments and messages from the service providers on his mobile phone that the services have been suspended because of the incidents in Gopalganj.
According to Bangladesh Bank data, the number of MFS accounts in the country stood at 262.1 million at the end of September this year. Of these, 132.4 million were in rural areas and 129.7 million in urban areas.
An individual may hold more than one MFS account. In addition, the number of MFS agents nationwide stood at around 2.1 million at the end of September.
A total of Tk 2,135.54 billion was transacted through MFS in September, averaging Tk 71.18 billion a day.
Mobile financial services are now widely used for transferring money, paying gas and electricity bills, topping up mobile phones, saving money and taking out loans. Many people also use money held in their MFS accounts to shop online.
Clause 11 of the Mobile Financial Services Regulations 2022 states that service providers must comply with the Money Laundering Prevention Act, the Anti-Terrorism Act and the relevant regulations. They must also follow the directives and guidelines issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).
People familiar with the matter say the government’s decision to suspend MFS services for most customers in Gopalganj was indeed taken lawfully. However, questions have been raised about the suspension of services for some of the innocent people.
An official of one of the country’s leading MFS providers told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the suspension of services in Gopalganj has caused the company financial losses. However, it was complying with the government’s decision.
He added that the company has also received complaints that some people whose homes were in Gopalganj but did not live there have lost access to mobile financial services.