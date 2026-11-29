Mobile financial services (MFS), including bKash, Nagad and Rocket, have been suspended for some people whose homes and voter registrations are in Gopalganj but they do not live there.

Customers said that the service providers have sent them messages informing them that their services have been suspended or disrupted. The suspension has left them in difficulty.

One of those affected is a woman working for a private organisation in Dhaka. Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, she said she used the services of two companies. One of them has sent her a message saying, “In accordance with the MFS regulations, services in your region may be temporarily disrupted. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”