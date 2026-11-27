Train services to and from Gopalganj have remained suspended for nine days following sabotage by the Awami League, whose activities are banned. Now, mobile banking services have also been suspended for most customers in the district.

Since Wednesday night, local customers have been unable to make transactions through mobile financial service (MFS) providers. The suspension has left them in difficulty. Bangladesh Bank has said the services were suspended because of suspicious transactions in Gopalganj.

Financial service providers said they received instructions from the government on Wednesday night to temporarily suspend mobile banking services in Gopalganj. Officials from two service providers, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the services were suspended after the instructions were received from the government.

Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said police investigations have revealed that unusually large sums of money had recently been transferred to Gopalganj from Dhaka and various other districts. For this reason, mobile banking services are being suspended temporarily in this district alone. The services will be restored once the situation returns to normal, the sources said.