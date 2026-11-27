Gopalganj: Most mobile banking services suspended
Train services to and from Gopalganj have remained suspended for nine days following sabotage by the Awami League, whose activities are banned. Now, mobile banking services have also been suspended for most customers in the district.
Since Wednesday night, local customers have been unable to make transactions through mobile financial service (MFS) providers. The suspension has left them in difficulty. Bangladesh Bank has said the services were suspended because of suspicious transactions in Gopalganj.
Financial service providers said they received instructions from the government on Wednesday night to temporarily suspend mobile banking services in Gopalganj. Officials from two service providers, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said the services were suspended after the instructions were received from the government.
Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said police investigations have revealed that unusually large sums of money had recently been transferred to Gopalganj from Dhaka and various other districts. For this reason, mobile banking services are being suspended temporarily in this district alone. The services will be restored once the situation returns to normal, the sources said.
Several officials at the Ministry of Home Affairs told Prothom Alo, citing intelligence agencies, that people from different districts had taken shelter in Gopalganj to avoid arrest. There was information that money had been sent to their mobile accounts.
They said money might be channelled through financial service providers in Gopalganj to organise activities in the future. The services had therefore been suspended temporarily.
On 15 November, leaders and activists of the Awami League vandalised and set fire to various structures in Gopalganj. Train services to and from the district have been suspended since two days later.
Sources at the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government was not considering resuming train services on this route for now because of fears of further sabotage. Steps would be taken in this regard once the situation returned to normal, they said.
The activities of Tungipara and Muksudpur police stations, which were set on fire, will also not resume soon. Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said local residents had requested that the two police stations reopen. However, it would take more time to resume their operations. For now, their activities are being managed from Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.
Various government allocations for Gopalganj will also remain suspended for the time being. Of the funds allocated nationwide by the Ministry of Local Government to district councils, upazila councils, municipalities and union parishads, the third instalment for Gopalganj will not be released at present, according to sources.
These institutions usually receive financial assistance in four instalments. Sources at the ministry said the release of the instalment covering January to March for Gopalganj would remain suspended.
Meanwhile, a statement issued Thursday in the name of the Gopalganj district unit of the Awami League called for all police stations and train services to be reopened. It also demanded the restoration of development allocations and the protection of citizens’ rights.
Shops crowded, customers cannot access money
Dhiman Biswas went to withdraw money from the bKash agent outlet at Hafiz Telecom in the Gopalganj launch terminal area at around 5:30 pm on Thursday. His elder sister, Sathi Biswas, had sent him Tk 2,000 through bKash.
He had left home intending to use the money for shopping. When he tried to withdraw it, he learnt that his bKash account had been temporarily suspended. He then sought help from the agent, who confirmed that the account was closed.
Tamanna Taha, who passed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination from Gopalganj Government College, has applied for admission to Rajshahi University. Although she completed the application process, she has run into difficulties because she cannot pay the fee from her Rocket account.
After visiting several shops in the Gopalganj launch terminal area Thursday, she eventually went to Hafiz Telecom. There, she spoke about her predicament.
Tamanna said Friday was the last day to apply for admission to Rajshahi University. She had therefore wanted to complete the application and pay the fee on Thursday. But she was worried about completing the process because she could not make the payment from her Rocket account.
Customers have been left in difficulty after many personal accounts with bKash, Nagad and Rocket were suddenly suspended in Gopalganj. The suspension of these mobile financial service (MFS) accounts began on Thursday.
With their accounts closed, many customers are unable to withdraw or send money or make urgent transactions. They are trying to find out why the accounts have been suspended and how long the situation will continue.
A visit to various bKash, Nagad and Rocket agent outlets in Gopalganj town Thursday afternoon found customers crowding the shops.
Kazi Akash, a resident of Gopalganj who works at an organisation in Dhaka, found that his bKash account had suddenly been suspended Thursday afternoon. When he called the bKash helpline to find out why, he was told that his number had been suspended for the sake of an investigation.
Kazi Akash said, “I have not received money illegally from anywhere, nor have I sent money to anyone in a suspicious manner. So why was my account suspended? The helpline did not provide any further details.”
He later learnt that the bKash accounts of many of his friends in Gopalganj had also been suspended. They are worried because so many accounts have been closed at the same time. They have received no clear information about why the accounts were suspended or when they will be reactivated. As a result, they are facing difficulties making necessary transactions.
Text messages (SMS) are being sent to the mobile phone numbers registered to the suspended accounts. The messages say, “Dear Sir/Madam, your bKash account has been temporarily suspended in accordance with MFS regulations. We regret that no action can be taken in this regard at this time.”
Mohammad Hafiz Khan Molla, owner of Hafiz Telecom in the Gopalganj launch terminal area, said at least 300 to 400 customers visited his shop since Thursday morning with problems related to the suspension of their bKash, Nagad and Rocket accounts. Many of them were leaving disappointed, he added.
When asked about the matter, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Arif Hossain Khan told Prothom Alo that, under the law, MFS providers could suspend the accounts of anyone involved in suspicious transactions.
Accordingly, some accounts in the Gopalganj area had recently been suspended because they had recorded an unusually high number of suspicious transactions. This was a routine procedure followed by MFS providers, he said.
Appeal not to attack power facilities
West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) has posted a message on social media urging local electricity consumers not to attack power plants in Gopalganj.
In a post on its Facebook page Thursday, the company appealed to electricity consumers from all walks of life in Gopalganj, regardless of their political affiliations, not to target power facilities, substations, vehicles used for emergency maintenance work or the personnel involved in such work for political reasons.
It warned that damage to the electricity supply system could result in a power outage across the entire district.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, WZPDCL executive engineer for Gopalganj district Md Main Uddin said more than 100 people had entered the office premises on 19 November, although no damage had been caused that day.
He said the appeal had been made in advance to prevent any damage to power facilities in the coming days. He urged people not to attack emergency services, warning that any such attack would lead to electricity services being suspended for everyone, causing losses for all.
On 15 November, the Awami League, its affiliated organisations and the banned Chhatra League held a procession in Gopalganj, carrying locally made weapons, including oars and sticks, machetes and Chinese axes.
That day, an armoured personnel carrier (APC) belonging to the police was set on fire and a police box was vandalised. Leaders and activists of the party also vandalised the July memorial and the nameplate at Hadi Chattar. They then set fire to the homes of three Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers.
On 17 November, Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj was set on fire, followed by Muksudpur Police Station on 19 November. Operations at both police stations have remained suspended since then.
Speaking about how the government was dealing with the recent activities of the Awami League, and managing the law and order situation, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told a press conference Thursday after a joint meeting at the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan that law enforcement agencies would not use excessive force.
However, if necessary to protect people's lives and property, strict measures would be taken in accordance with the law. The government has already announced this position, he said, adding that the government was committed to acting democratically.
Proposal to run trains via alternative route
Bangladesh Railway has temporarily suspended the Jahanabad Express on the Dhaka–Khulna route and the Ruposhi Bangla Express on the Dhaka–Benapole route from 19 November, citing passenger safety and the overall situation.
This has increased inconvenience for passengers and disrupted regular ticket sales. A proposal has been made to operate an alternative pair of trains on the Khulna–Poradaha–Rajbari–Dhaka route instead.
The proposal was sent to the director general of Bangladesh Railway on Wednesday by the office of the chief operating superintendent of the railway’s west zone.
It says a new pair of trains could be operated on the Khulna–Poradaha–Rajbari–Dhaka route from 28 November, using the carriages of the Jahanabad Express and Ruposhi Bangla Express. If the proposal is implemented, the trains will not pass through Kashiani and Muksudpur stations in Gopalganj.
The letter says the Jahanabad Express, which operates between Khulna and Dhaka, and the Ruposhi Bangla Express, which runs between Dhaka and Benapole, have had to be cancelled every day since 19 November. Repeated cancellations mean passengers have to be refunded for their tickets, creating further complications and financial losses.
Passengers are also facing inconvenience. The alternative service has been proposed to maintain rail connectivity between Khulna and Dhaka, make effective use of the train carriages and reduce financial losses.
According to the proposed timetable, the train would leave Khulna at 8:00 am and arrive in Dhaka at 3:10 pm. The return service would depart Dhaka at 4:10 pm and reach Khulna at 11:35 pm. The train would operate six days a week, with Monday as its weekly day off.
On this alternative route, it would stop at Daulatpur, Noapara, Jashore, Mobarakganj, Kotchandpur, Darshana Halt, Chuadanga, Alamdanga, Poradaha, Kushtia Court, Kumarkhali, Pangsha, Rajbari, Faridpur and Bhanga stations.
[Gopalganj Correspondent contributed information]