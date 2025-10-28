Prosecutor’s remarks on army officers’ jobs misquoted, chief prosecutor’s office claims

Media outlets misquoted remarks made by prosecutor Gazi Monowar Hossain Tamim regarding the employment status of army officers accused in crimes against humanity cases, the Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has claimed.

Prosecutor Abdullah Al Noman circulated a document signed by administrative officer Md Masud Rana of the chief prosecutor’s office to journalists covering the tribunal via a WhatsApp group on Monday.

The document was titled “Prosecution statement regarding media reports on Section 20(c) of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 (as amended).”