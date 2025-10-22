15 army officers taken to sub-jail from ICT

Fifteen army officers, accused in three separate cases of crimes against humanity, have been taken to the Dhaka Cantonment sub-jail from the International Crimes Tribunal, additional inspector general of prisons of the prisons directorate Md. Jahangir Kabir said on Wednesday.

The accused army officers were placed in a prison van stationed at the tribunal premises at around 10:00 am today, Wednesday. The green-coloured prison van subsequently left the tribunal compound.

Following the hearing, defence counsel Md. Sarwar Hossain told newspersons that his clients would be kept in a sub-jail (special detention facility).