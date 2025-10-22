15 army officers to be kept in sub-jail: Defence counsel

Fifteen army officers accused in three separate cases of crimes against humanity have been taken away from the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

At around 10:00 am today, Wednesday, the accused army officers were placed in a prison van stationed at the tribunal premises. The green-coloured prison van subsequently left the tribunal compound.

Following the hearing, the defence counsel for the accused, Md. Sarwar Hossain, told newspersons that his clients would be kept in a sub-jail (special detention facility).