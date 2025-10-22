Surrendered army officers innocent, actual perpetrators fled the country: Defence lawyer

The 15 army officers who surrendered before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in connection with three lawsuits, filed on charges of crimes against humanity, are innocent, their counsel advocate M. Sarwar Hossain has claimed.

He argued that the actual perpetrators have fled to India.

Speaking to newspersons after the hearing at the ICT-1 today, Wednesday, Sarwar Hossain said the officers had appeared before the court voluntarily, out of respect for the law.

Following the tribunal’s order to send them to jail, the officers were taken to the sub-jail inside Dhaka Cantonment.