Special stimulus package to be provided for medical research: PM Hasina
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will give special stimulus package for conducting medical research, asking physicians to pay more attention to research on the health sector.
"The government will provide special stimulus package to those who will be involved in research on medical science," she said.
The prime minister made the remarks while distributing cheques of 'Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship', "National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.
The science and technology ministry organised the function at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka.
Sheikh Hasina focused on conducting more research on medical science, saying, "Physicians should carry out research on medical science shunning the mentality of earning money through private practices".
"We lag behind in the medical science research. Physicians are engaging in private practices and thus earning money. They aren't paying attention to researches," she said.
The prime minister asked the physicians present at the function to look into the matter, saying, "Is it correct? I am asking directly to the physicians who are sitting here to have a look on the issue".
She, as well, called on the physicians to take measures in conducting researches on medical science.
The premier said research can help doctors apply proper medication to keep the people healthy.
She re-urged the physicians who are in public service to reduce their private practices and increase engagement in research works.
She said the government will do everything to encourage research works.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has become self-reliant in food production due to extensive research on agriculture.
"Research opens the door of the fate, we have to put topmost importance on science and health related researches," she said.
The prime minister said her government is very much sincere about research on medical science.
She reminded that the money that is invested for the research is coming out of the pocket of the people.
"This public money must have to be used for the welfare of the people and you have to keep this thing in your mind," she said.
About the second nuclear power plant, the premier said that her government has built Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant and has tried to build another one in the southern region of the country.
But, the soil is not enough strong to set up such power plant in southern region, she added.
The prime minister said the government will also build the second nuclear power plant in Ruppur after completion of the first one.
"I have asked the science and technology minister to start the second one soon after accomplishing the first one and we have to take preparation for that from now on," she said.
Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology Ministry Zahed Maleque and Science and Technology Secretary Md. Ali Hossain also spoke.