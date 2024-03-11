Special stimulus package to be provided for medical research: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will give special stimulus package for conducting medical research, asking physicians to pay more attention to research on the health sector.

"The government will provide special stimulus package to those who will be involved in research on medical science," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while distributing cheques of 'Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship', "National Science and Technology (NST) Fellowship" and special research donations among teachers, scientists, researchers and students of different universities.

The science and technology ministry organised the function at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina focused on conducting more research on medical science, saying, "Physicians should carry out research on medical science shunning the mentality of earning money through private practices".

"We lag behind in the medical science research. Physicians are engaging in private practices and thus earning money. They aren't paying attention to researches," she said.