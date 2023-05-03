President seeks India’s ‘more effective’ steps to solve Rohingya crisis 

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday urged India to take “more effective” steps to ensure a safe and dignified repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their Rakhine state homeland in Myanmar.

He came up with the request as Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Kumar Verma paid a courtesy call on him at the Bangabhaban in the capital on Tuesday.

Considering the humanitarian ground, he said, Bangladesh extended its help to the Myanmar citizens but they are not only creating problems in Bangladesh but also in the entire region, President’s press secretary Md Joynal Abedin quoted the president as addressing the envoy.