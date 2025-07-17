CAAB set to launch int'l flights from Cox’s Bazar by July despite challenges

Undeterred by infrastructural and administrative challenges, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is pressing ahead with its plan to begin overseas flights from Cox’s Bazar International Airport by the end of July.

Although nearly 40 per cent of the airport’s expansion work remains incomplete and complications persist over land acquisition, eviction of thousands of residents, funding shortfalls, and a lack of clearance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), CAAB has reportedly begun preparatory work to facilitate international operations.

According to CAAB sources, the decision to move forward was taken at a special meeting chaired by the then CAAB Chairman on 21 April this year.