Shib Narayan Das, a designer of the national flag, passes away

Freedom fighter Shib Narayan Das, one of the designers who first drew the flag of Bangladesh before the independence, died at a Dhaka hospital on Friday, family said. He was 78.

News agency UNB reports: He breathed his last at 9:25 am at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in the capital, his son Arnab Aditya Das confirmed to UNB over mobile phone.

Shib Narayan was born in Cumilla and his father was Satish Chandra Das who was captured and killed by the Pakistani army during the liberation war in 1971. He was survived by his wife Gitashree Chowdhury and a son Arnab Das.