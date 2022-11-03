Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief

Prothom Alo English Desk

The office assistant of the managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was found involved in leaking the question of a recruitment test of the national carrier, said Harun-ur-Rashid, chief of DMP's Detective Branch, on Thursday.

The one-hour recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on 21 October, but the detectives found that the question of the test had been leaked the night before the exam.

The detectives arrested five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines over the case. The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the question, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phones and cash from the suspects.