Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief

According to the suspects' statement, Biman's MD's office assistant Zahid photocopied the question papers and took a photo of it on his phone on 19 October. On the following day, copies of the question papers were supplied to two others for making several thousand photocopies.
They took money in advance from someone in exchange for a question paper. They also took blank cheques, said the DB chief.
About Tk 5 million were initially reported to have been traded for the question paper leak, he added.
The DB chief also hinted the involvement of Biman's MD and general manager (GM) admin in the question paper leak.
Harun-ur-Rashid said the MD and GM admin have not fulfilled their duty properly.
"How the MD's office assistant took the photo and photocopied the question paper in his office. So, they also cannot avoid responsibility."
"Whoever is involved in the recruitment of the national flag carrier will be brought to justice. After the investigation, the chargesheet will be submitted to the court very soon," he added.