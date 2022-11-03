Bangladesh

Biman MD's office assistant involved in question paper leak: DB chief

Prothom Alo English Desk

Prothom Alo English Desk

The office assistant of the managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was found involved in leaking the question of a recruitment test of the national carrier, said Harun-ur-Rashid, chief of DMP's Detective Branch, on Thursday.

The one-hour recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on 21 October, but the detectives found that the question of the test had been leaked the night before the exam.

The detectives arrested five officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines over the case. The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the question, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phones and cash from the suspects.

According to the suspects' statement, Biman's MD's office assistant Zahid photocopied the question papers and took a photo of it on his phone on 19 October. On the following day, copies of the question papers were supplied to two others for making several thousand photocopies.

They took money in advance from someone in exchange for a question paper. They also took blank cheques, said the DB chief.

About Tk 5 million were initially reported to have been traded for the question paper leak, he added.

The DB chief also hinted the involvement of Biman's MD and general manager (GM) admin in the question paper leak.

Harun-ur-Rashid said the MD and GM admin have not fulfilled their duty properly.

"How the MD's office assistant took the photo and photocopied the question paper in his office. So, they also cannot avoid responsibility."

"Whoever is involved in the recruitment of the national flag carrier will be brought to justice. After the investigation, the chargesheet will be submitted to the court very soon," he added.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment