Zia was Pakistan’s collaborator in guise of freedom fighter: Hasan

About BNP’s different statements on Ziaur Rahman, Hasan, also joint general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said Zia was an employee under the first government of Bangladesh that had taken oath at Mujibnagar in Meherpur and conducted the liberation war.
He also referred to indiscriminate torture on Bangalees committed by the Pakistani occupation forces during the liberation war.
The minister said, “The Pakistani forces killed those people, burnt down their houses and tortured them whom they found providing assistance to the freedom fighters”.
“But, how it is possible that when Zia was in battle field, then his wife Khaleda Zia was safe under the Pakistan forces’ custody? It proved that Zia was ‘spy’ of Pakistan in disguise of freedom fighter,” he said.
The minister also said the BNP was involved in distorting history for long twenty-one years.
“But, when the history distortion was resisted, they completely lost it. That’s why; BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul are now talking nonsense,” he added.