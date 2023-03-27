Zia was Pakistan’s collaborator in guise of freedom fighter: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had acted as ‘a collaborator of Pakistan’ in disguise of freedom fighter.

“BNP founder Ziaur Rahman actually was an accomplice of Pakistani occupation force impersonating freedom fighter”, he said while paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the Independence Day.

The information minister exchanged views with journalists after paying tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait at Dhanmondi road-32 here with other party leaders on the occasion.