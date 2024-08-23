No forecast on such severe flood

There was no forecast of heavy rains and severe flooding across the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) only forecasted a little rise in the water level.

The flood forecasting and warning centre of India didn’t announce any such forecast either. As a result, the eastern part of the country has been devastated by the sudden and severe flood.

There is a practice between India and Bangladesh to inform each other in case of any risk of sudden flood or flash flood. The river Bilunia of India, upstream of the Muhuri river, saw record amount of rainfall in the last three days. The water level rose rapidly. But the Indian water resource ministry didn’t issue any warning to Bangladesh regarding this.

Speaking about this, Uday Raihan, executive engineer at the FFWC of Bangladesh, said, “We got the information regarding the rise in the water level in the upstream of the Gumti and Matamuhuri rivers from the website. Our Indian counterpart always provides updates twice a day. However, they didn’t provide any details regarding the development this time. It’s tough to provide an accurate forecast regarding floods without detailed information.”