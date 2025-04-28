One month left to remove unfit vehicles, but owners remain indifferent

The government had initially given a six-month deadline to remove outdated and expired vehicles from the roads, and owners were also promised assistance in obtaining loans to buy new vehicles.

Although the deadline expires in May, vehicle owners have shown little interest in complying.

According to data from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), more than 75,000 buses, minibuses, trucks, covered vans, and tankers operating across the country—including Dhaka—have exceeded their economic lifespan.

Experts warn that these old vehicles are increasing the risk of accidents and contributing to environmental pollution.

Efforts to remove these unfit vehicles had also been made during the previous Awami League government, which was ousted in the July mass uprising.