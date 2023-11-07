BTCL tender: Tk 4.63 billion may go to waste 

Posts and telecommunications minister, Mustafa Jabbar, and the secretary of the same ministry, Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, are currently embroiled in a dispute regarding the cancellation of a tender for the appointment of equipment suppliers in a Bangladesh Telecommunication Company Limited (BTCL) project valued at Tk 10.59 billion.

Sources within BTCL have indicated that the minister wishes to call for a retender to engage suppliers for ‘appropriate equipment,’ while the secretary prefers to proceed with the previous tender.

Amidst this disagreement between the minister and the secretary, BTCL’s managing director, Asaduzzaman Chowdhury, has been removed from his position. He had been holding the post of managing director as additional charge.

The tender for equipment supply was initially announced on 14 August 2022, but the project has not been completed yet.

Concerned individuals have alleged that the equipment being purchased does not meet the conditions of the tender, raising fears that the government’s Tk 4.63 billion investment may go to waste.