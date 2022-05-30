Cabinet calls for immediate action against rice hoarders

He continued: "The cabinet orders immediate action to check unauthorised rice trading by any company or any sort of rice stockpiling."
Anwarul said that one company is doing one specific business against a memorandum of association (MoA) while in Bangladesh many businesses are doing with same MoA.
The concerned ministry has asked to review the matter with other countries to see what they are doing in giving a MoA, he said.
He added that the cabinet asked the authorities concerned to find out the people who are behind illegal stockpiling of rice and the places where they hoarded those.
The cabinet secretary said the government is committed to finding out the stockpiled rice likewise oil.
In responding to another question, he said no discussion was held about import of rice.