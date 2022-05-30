Cabinet calls for immediate action against rice hoarders

The cabinet has asked the authorities concerned to take prompt action against any kind of hoarding of rice in a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

"Commerce, food and agriculture ministers and their secretaries have been asked to take immediate steps to find out reasons behind rice price hike through monitoring and supervision, although the full harvesting season of rice is going on," cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

Briefing newsmen at the cabinet division board room Monday afternoon, he said the cabinet on Monday held talks over market mechanism to check price of rice and oil.

Replying to a query, the cabinet secretary said that many companies without taking government permission or authority have been engaged in rice trading.