Call for strengthening education, awareness to tackle hate

Rumky Farhana, senior program officer of ARTICLE 19 presented the keynote pointing out the objectives and actions that need to be performed to uphold the spirit of the Day. Journalists, teachers, and human rights activists from Bangladesh and Nepal attended the webinar.

In July 2021, the UN general assembly highlighted global concerns over “the exponential spread and proliferation of hate speech” around the world and adopted a resolution on “promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech”.

The resolution recognises the need to counter discrimination, xenophobia and hate speech and calls on all relevant actors, including States, social media companies, media, civil society and other stakeholders to increase their efforts to address this phenomenon, in line with international human rights laws.