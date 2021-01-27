Call to form effective anti-harassment committees in garment factories

Speakers called for the formation of effective anti-harassment committees in every garment factory to prevent violence and sexual harassment against female workers. In addition to following the High Court's law, discussants asked Bangladesh to sign the ‘ILO Violence and Harassment Convention and Recommendation 2019’ as soon as possible. Speakers also called for female workers to have the confidence to report sexual harassment and violence without fear of losing their jobs.
With the funding support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Working with Women project-II of SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in Bangladesh and Prothom Alo have organised a 6-episode ‘Media Café: Reproductive Health Services in the RMG Sector’. Earlier, the third episode was held on 11 November 2020, the second episode on 21 October 2020 and the first episode on 8 October 2020.
The fourth episode took place on 25 November 2020, where the speakers talked about ending violence against women in the RMG sector.
Be it their very own home or on the way to the factory or inside the workplace, female workers are not safe from gender-based violence (GBV). Female workers over the years have even been reported raped. Apart from this, sexual harassment and violence also took place inside the factory. Factory authorities need to create a safe working environment for female workers. The government also needs to amend, implement and approve the charter of international law to ensure a female-friendly environment.
Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association (BNWLA) filed a writ petition in 2008 seeking directions to prevent sexual harassment of women and children in the workplace and the campus. Following the hearing, on 14 May 2009, the High Court issued a verdict containing several points. The verdict directed to form 'Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee (SHPCs)' in all government and non-government institutions including educational institutions.
Abul Hossain, project director of the Ministry of Women and Children's Multi-sectorial Program on Prevention of Violence against Women, said that the government has taken steps to prevent violence against women and children and ensure justice. Unfortunately, the government wants to provide awareness training but many factory authorities do not show the interest. He called upon the factory authorities to launch a campaign for the helpline number 109 of the ministry to provide immediate assistance in cases of any violence against women and children. He said that if the information about the number is kept in the places starting from the main gates of the factory, the women workers will be able to lodge complaints immediately and it’ll work as a constant reminder and psychological support. Women workers need to be reassured that their complaints will be kept confidential and action will be taken on the incidents.
On another note, though there have been several incidents of sexual harassment in the factory, the number of complaints has come down due to social reforms and barriers, said Shammin Sultana, Program Officer (Gender Mainstreaming) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Bangladesh. He said the number of female workers in garment factories is 60 per cent but it is less than before. Reasons behind this decreasing number should be reviewed with higher importance. She added that n Geneva in June 2019, the ILO adopted a Charter to End Workplace Violence and Harassment. Some countries, including Bangladesh, have not yet signed the charter. He said that as per the directions of the High Court, a committee should be formed with the concerned workers and employers to stop sexual harassment and violence in the factory.
Sharif Zaheer, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and managing director of Ananta Apparel Limited said, Accommodations to file complaints against violence are available in factories who work with well-known brands. He said there are strong participation of buyer authorities, factory owners and workers in those factories to discuss workplace grievances. Action is taken whenever any incident of harassment occurs. There have been many positive changes in the garment industry in the last 10 years. Now everyone understands, if the workers are good, the production increases.
Nazma Akhter, a labour leader and founder of Awaaz Foundation, has demanded that an Anti- Harassment Committee to be set up in every factory, large or small, as soon as possible. She also urged the government to ratify the ILO Charter. Nazma Akhter said women workers in garment factories were deprived of the rights to speak freely. There is no proper measure to prevent sexual harassment. The country has laws and regulations for workers, but the implementation is not up to the mark.
Senior government official Abul Hossain said good steps have been taken for the welfare of female workers in a handful of factories. BGMEA can take the initiative to ensure that other factories have at least reproductive health facilities, maternity facilities, daycare centres, etc.
The program was moderated by Firoz Choudhury, Assistant Editor of Prothom Alo.