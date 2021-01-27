Call to form effective anti-harassment committees in garment factories

On another note, though there have been several incidents of sexual harassment in the factory, the number of complaints has come down due to social reforms and barriers, said Shammin Sultana, Program Officer (Gender Mainstreaming) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Bangladesh. He said the number of female workers in garment factories is 60 per cent but it is less than before. Reasons behind this decreasing number should be reviewed with higher importance. She added that n Geneva in June 2019, the ILO adopted a Charter to End Workplace Violence and Harassment. Some countries, including Bangladesh, have not yet signed the charter. He said that as per the directions of the High Court, a committee should be formed with the concerned workers and employers to stop sexual harassment and violence in the factory.

Sharif Zaheer, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and managing director of Ananta Apparel Limited said, Accommodations to file complaints against violence are available in factories who work with well-known brands. He said there are strong participation of buyer authorities, factory owners and workers in those factories to discuss workplace grievances. Action is taken whenever any incident of harassment occurs. There have been many positive changes in the garment industry in the last 10 years. Now everyone understands, if the workers are good, the production increases.

Nazma Akhter, a labour leader and founder of Awaaz Foundation, has demanded that an Anti- Harassment Committee to be set up in every factory, large or small, as soon as possible. She also urged the government to ratify the ILO Charter. Nazma Akhter said women workers in garment factories were deprived of the rights to speak freely. There is no proper measure to prevent sexual harassment. The country has laws and regulations for workers, but the implementation is not up to the mark.

Senior government official Abul Hossain said good steps have been taken for the welfare of female workers in a handful of factories. BGMEA can take the initiative to ensure that other factories have at least reproductive health facilities, maternity facilities, daycare centres, etc.

