Can’t believe a teacher got arrested for giving rational answer in class: Zafar Iqbal

Eminent writer Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has expressed deep concern over the arrest of science teacher Hriday Mondol in Munshiganj, reports UNB. He said he couldn’t believe the arrest of Hriday Mandal for answering a question raised in the classroom logically.

The former professor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) said this while addressing a human chain held in front of National Museum around 5.00pm on Saturday in protest of the arrest of Hriday Mondol.

Demanding the release of Hriday Mondol, he said, “I couldn’t believe that a teacher has been arrested by the government for giving the most rational answer to a question of his student.”