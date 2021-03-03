Cartoonist Kishore gets 6 months bail

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, languishing behind bars in a pre-trial detention in a case filed under Digital Security Act, has been given six months bail by the High Court on Wednesday.
The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as well as issued a rule. Kishore’s lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua pleaded for his bail in the court.
Jyotirmoy Barua said Kishore is likely to get release soon since there is no other case filed against him. Cartoonist Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed pleaded for bail with the High Court on 21 January after failing to secure bail from the lower court. Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in police custody at Kashimpur High Security Prison, Gazipur on 25 February.
The court held a hearing on the plea on 1 March. Kishore and Mushtaq’s lawyer informed the court about the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. The court asked for a written affidavit and fixed 3 March for hearing.
Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua moved for Kishore in the court while deputy attorney general M Sarwar Hossain represented the state.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested writer Mushtaq Ahmed, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rastrachinta member Didarul Islam and Dhaka Stock Exchange director Minhaz Mannan in May last year. RAB filed a case against 11 including them for spreading “seditious” speeches and “rumour” on social media. The bail plea of Mushtaq and Kishore were rejected for six times though the other two got bail in the case.
Mushtaq suffered a heart attack inside his cell at Kashimpur High Security Prison on Thursday evening, said the jail authorities.
He was transported to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival, senior jail superintendent Md Gias Uddin said.
The 53-year-old writer, Mushtaq Ahmed was behind bars since May last year following his arrest in a case started by RAB. On 20 August last year, he was shifted to the Kashimpur prison, Gias Uddin said.
Jailed cartoonist Kishore’s brother Ahsan Kabir recently told Prothom Alo that his brother is sick. He said that Kishore and Mushtaq were produced before the CMM court, Dhaka on 23 February. He saw his brother has become lame.
Ahsan Kabir also said Kishore needs immediate treatment as he told him that his legs were infected, pus accumulating in ears, diabetes level has shot up and having blurry visions.