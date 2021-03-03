Cartoonist Kishore gets 6 months bail

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, languishing behind bars in a pre-trial detention in a case filed under Digital Security Act, has been given six months bail by the High Court on Wednesday.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order as well as issued a rule. Kishore’s lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua pleaded for his bail in the court.

Jyotirmoy Barua said Kishore is likely to get release soon since there is no other case filed against him. Cartoonist Kishore and writer Mushtaq Ahmed pleaded for bail with the High Court on 21 January after failing to secure bail from the lower court. Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died in police custody at Kashimpur High Security Prison, Gazipur on 25 February.