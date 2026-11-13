Market update
Vegetable prices decline, coarse rice sees price hike
Cauliflower, cabbage, radish and other early winter vegetables have started arriving in markets across the capital. With supplies increasing, prices of these vegetables have begun to decline compared to previous weeks. Broiler chicken and egg prices have also dropped over the past two weeks.
Vendors said, winter has already set in several parts of the country. It may take another 15 to 20 days for the cold weather to set in Dhaka as well as across all areas.
Typically, when the winter season peaks, vegetable production and supply increase, bringing prices down. However, many farmers grow early-season vegetables in the hope of making higher profits. These vegetables are now hitting the markets.
According to data from the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has increased by Tk 3 per kg over the past week to Tk 50–58. Sugar prices have also risen by Tk 2 per kg to Tk 110–115.
This was observed in Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Town Hall Market and Agargaon Taltala Market in the capital on Thursday, as well as conversations with buyers and sellers.
At Krishi Market on Thursday morning, the first person to speak to was Tajul Islam, an employee of a private company. His shopping bag contained a medium-sized cauliflower and half a kilogram of beans, which had cost him Tk 65. He bought the cauliflower for Tk 35 and the beans for Tk 30. Adding half a kilogram of radish and a bunch of red amaranth would bring the total cost to Tk 100.
The shop also had newly harvested local tomatoes and potatoes. But Tajul did not buy either. Asked why, he said, “New tomatoes cost Tk 140 per kg, while new potatoes are Tk 120 per kg. If I buy these, I won't have enough money for the rest of my shopping. I'll wait until prices come down in a few days.”
Vendors said supplies of winter vegetables, including beans, cauliflower, cabbage and radish, were increasing. As these are early-season vegetables, their prices are still somewhat high. Prices are expected to fall further as supplies grow.
Prices of several vegetables have already declined. For instance, a large cauliflower that sold for Tk 60–70 two weeks ago was priced at Tk 40–50 on Thursday. The price of new potatoes has also dropped by Tk 30 per kg to Tk 120. Old potatoes, however, are much cheaper, selling for Tk 20–25 per kg.
Green chilli prices have fallen by Tk 40 per kg to Tk 60–80. Locally grown tomatoes from the new season have also started arriving in the markets, selling for Tk 120–130 per kg. Imported tomatoes cost Tk 110–120 per kg. Prices of other vegetables have remained largely unchanged.
Broiler chicken, which had been selling for Tk 190–200 per kg for several months, has become cheaper by Tk 20 over the past two weeks, now costing Tk 170–180 per kg. The price of brown eggs from poultry farms has also dropped by Tk 10 per dozen to Tk 150.