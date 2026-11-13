Vegetable prices decline, coarse rice sees price hike

Cauliflower, cabbage, radish and other early winter vegetables have started arriving in markets across the capital. With supplies increasing, prices of these vegetables have begun to decline compared to previous weeks. Broiler chicken and egg prices have also dropped over the past two weeks.

Vendors said, winter has already set in several parts of the country. It may take another 15 to 20 days for the cold weather to set in Dhaka as well as across all areas.

Typically, when the winter season peaks, vegetable production and supply increase, bringing prices down. However, many farmers grow early-season vegetables in the hope of making higher profits. These vegetables are now hitting the markets.