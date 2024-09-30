Textbook review committee cancellation
Interim govt’s compromise with radicals worrisome precedent: TIB
The interim government has set a worrisome and risky precedent by compromising policy decisions in response to self-interested radical threats, said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
The organisation expressed deep concern that the decision to cancel the coordination committee to amend and revise all textbooks, prepared and printed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), contradicts the vision of a non-discriminatory ‘New Bangladesh’ and its non-communal spirit.
This, TIB asserts, is indicative of the interim government’s compromising stance, says a press release TIB issued Friday.
“In response to the multi-dimensional and unprecedented human rights violations by the authoritarian government, and the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs, the students have paved the way for the creation of a ‘New Bangladesh’ - a nation committed to the peaceful coexistence and equal rights of all, regardless of religious, social, or cultural diversity. This ‘New Bangladesh’ will be non-discriminatory, non-sectarian, transparent, accountable, and well-governed, where no religious or ideological doctrine will be imposed on anyone,” TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said.
TIB in its statement said that they are alarmed by efforts to spread malice, hatred, and hostility against non-communal spirit and pluralism, which are gaining momentum.
“The interim government is compromising by succumbing to the propaganda and threats posed by self-interested factions. A troubling example of this is the cancellation of the coordination committee to amend and revise textbooks, which not only represents a concession to fundamentalism and communalism but also betrays the very aspirations of ‘New Bangladesh’ for a non-discriminatory, non-communal, and democratic future,” Iftekharuzzaman insisted.
The TIB executive director further said, “No matter how overpowered the oppressive and communal forces that have emerged from the ruins of authoritarianism are, and no matter how hard they try to impose their discriminatory ideology on society, we firmly believe that the mainstream of the anti-discrimination movement will not allow such forces to thrive.
“The strength of the interim government lies in the core values of the anti-discrimination movement - pluralism, inclusiveness, equality, and non-communalism.
“TIB expresses hope that the government will continue to uphold its responsibility to reform the state and steadfastly avoid compromising with all forms of malign forces, especially communal and fundamentalist factions,” he added.