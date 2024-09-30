Interim govt’s compromise with radicals worrisome precedent: TIB

This, TIB asserts, is indicative of the interim government’s compromising stance, says a press release TIB issued Friday.

“In response to the multi-dimensional and unprecedented human rights violations by the authoritarian government, and the sacrifice of thousands of martyrs, the students have paved the way for the creation of a ‘New Bangladesh’ - a nation committed to the peaceful coexistence and equal rights of all, regardless of religious, social, or cultural diversity. This ‘New Bangladesh’ will be non-discriminatory, non-sectarian, transparent, accountable, and well-governed, where no religious or ideological doctrine will be imposed on anyone,” TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said.

TIB in its statement said that they are alarmed by efforts to spread malice, hatred, and hostility against non-communal spirit and pluralism, which are gaining momentum.