CCC polls to be held by 20 June: EC

The first meeting was held today, Tuesday, with chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair. Four election commissioners and other senior officials were present in the meeting.
Following the meeting, EC secretary Humayun Kabir said the schedules for Cumilla City Corporation, halted municipality and union parishad polls will be declared at the end of this month.
He said, "A writ petition and a contempt of court rule were filed over the CCC election. We issued a letter to the local government ministry over the matter. They informed us on 4 April that the case was settled. So, there is no more legal barrier in holding the polls."