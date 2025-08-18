Illegal stone extraction continues despite crackdowns

Large vessels locally known as bulkheads were seen lined up in the river, where hundreds of workers were loading stones stored on the riverbank. Nearby, excavators were dredging stones from beneath the water.

Such a scene was witnessed yesterday in the Lova River of Kanaighat upazila, despite ongoing crackdowns against illegal stone extractors in different parts of Sylhet. The Lova, which flows in from across the border, merges into the Surma. Along with the current, stones also drift downstream from the other side of the border.

At the Bangladeshi entry point of the Lova stands a quarry where stone extraction was officially permitted until 2020. After that, the government stopped leasing it out, effectively banning extraction.

However, locals allege that large-scale “looting” of stones continues under the pretence of relocating stones auctioned off earlier. According to them, most of those involved are leaders and activists of the ousted Awami League, working in collusion with some BNP leaders. Contractors who bought the auctioned stones are also said to be part of this arrangement.