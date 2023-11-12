152 BGB platoons deployed across the country

A total of 152 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat and likeminded opposition parties is underway.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development on Sunday morning.

Today, on the first day of the 48-hour blockade, 27 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

Moreover, a huge number of BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country.