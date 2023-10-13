EU supports Bangladesh in advancing digitalisation of Income Tax Litigation Systems 

The European Union (EU) funded Technical Assistance to Support the Implementation of the PFM Reform Strategic Plan in Bangladesh, implemented by DT Global is making significant strides towards strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation and enhancing the integrity in revenue administration by upgrading the Internal Audit Unit in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The assistance is provided with the aim of strengthening the institutional capacity of the NBR and reforming existing systems and procedures of the revenue administration system, which is eventually expected to increase tax collection and improve revenue governance, a press release reads.

As part of this ongoing commitment to reform the revenue administration system, the EU funded Technical Assistance organized a workshop on Digitalisation of Income Tax Litigation Systems for the concerned officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Attorney General Office, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).