Typhoid goes unnoticed behind Covid and dengue hype

College student Deeptojyoti Basu came down with fever on 1 October. First he was tested for dengue when the fever didn’t go away in the first four to five days. The test results came negative.

A couple of day later, he was tested for Covid and the results were negative again. Deepto was growing weak. Meanwhile, he started having abdominal pains and diarrhoea along with fever.

On 17 October, Deepto was admitted to Khidmah Hospital, a private hospital in the capital’s Khilgaon. He was tested and diagnosed with paratyphoid.

Deepto lives at Notunbag-Lohar Gate area in East Rampura. On Saturday, Deepto’s parents told Prothom Alo that many of the residents in their area were falling sick with fever, diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid.