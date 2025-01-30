Bangla Academy Literary Award: New list excluding 3 names

The Bangla Academy has excluded names of three people from the published list of recipients of Bangla Academy Literary Award this year. They are Mohammad Hannan, Faruque Nawaz and Selim Morshed.

Bangla Academy confirmed this in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Bangla Academy Literary Award-2024 was announced on 23 January. However, it was later cancelled on 25 January.

The Academy said they received some complaints regarding some of the names in the list. Following that, they cancelled the previously published list.

The Academy announced it would republish the list after re-evaluating it within three working days.