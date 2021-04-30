‘Challenge is to transform geographical compulsions into mutual benefits’

Muniruzzaman said Bangladesh and India have been passing through the honeymoon period of bilateral relationship as it is now at its peak.

“But all relationships need to be nurtured and that’s a way we should follow. As we look at the future which is extremely difficult to predict, we’ll have to pave a way for a smooth relationship in the future. So, it’s necessary to analyse the current irritants in the relationship that can become obstacles as we move towards the future for bilateral relations,” he said.

He said the relationship has to be built with the people of the two countries in a more holistic and comprehensive way.

Muniruzzaman said the perception of people is the basic foundation on which bilateral relationships are built and sustained. “This is something we’re faltering and this is something we need to address on an urgent basis because we need to have a more solid foundation of a sustainable relationship.”

He said Bangladesh and India will have to work more closely on climate change issues as the frontline states to the challenges of climate change, including the sea-level rise.

“We need to work together on disaster management which will become a more critical issue as climate change progresses further. There are issues of great cooperation potential for ecological balance maintenance and biodiversity,” the former army official said.

Stating that both countries are vulnerable to cyber-security threats, he thinks cyber-security cooperation is needed between the two nations to deal with the problem.

Tariq Karim said Bangladesh and India can never dream of having an adverse or a hostile relationship with each other due to their geographical positions.

“It’s unimaginable that the two neighbours we’re integrated geographically as we’re by God and nature… we’ve to learn how to live with each other, and the sooner we can learn how to do that productively for the benefits of people on both sides, the better it is for both the two countries,” he said.

The veteran diplomat thinks Bangladesh’s phenomenal success, particularly in the last decade, has become possible as the country could manage to get its regional relations right after a long time.

“How do we manage our commons like the water and shared forest we have? The Sundarbans today is a fraction of what it was 100 years ago and it was one of the largest most significant carbon sinks in the world. “

Enayetullah Khan said Bangladesh and India have diligently forged a warm and friendly relationship that has been described as a textbook example of a neighbourly relationship.

“Even so, it would not be incorrect to say that recent years have witnessed what has been described as a ‘golden age’ in the relationship. And prime minister Modi’s attendance as the most honoured chief guest during Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee celebrations of independence just last month, served to underline that fact,” he said.

Professor Imtiaz Ahmed said the two-nation theory will not work as this had not worked back in 1971. “Two-nation theory is really bad, that we need to keep in mind.”

Talking about the policies of singularity, he said it will not work if Bangladesh, India or any other country thinks that it will develop alone and will not allow others to develop.

Imtiaz further said time has come to focus on abundance. “We need to focus on two abundances -- one is people and another is ocean.”

He hoped that this pandemic would create opportunities and laid emphasis on cooperation in the areas of science and technology. “Prognosis of the future should be credible so that we can make good use of it.”