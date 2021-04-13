Chhayanaut cancels Pahela Baishakh festivities at Ramna

For the second year in a row, Chhayanaut announced that it will organise virtual programmes with Bangladesh Television (BTV) marking the Pahela Baishakh instead of organising its traditional gathering at Ramna Batamul in the capital to welcome the Bengali 1428 calendar year, due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The organisation through a press release stated on Monday that it had initial plans to arrange and record the programme at the Ramna Park without a live audience at the dawn of 14 April, or pre-record the programme before that - however, it had to revert the last year arrangement based on the recent circumstances.



"As we could not celebrate Pahela Baishakh 1427 through arranging our traditional cultural festivity under the banyan tree at Ramna Park, we had been preparing and rehearsing to organise the festivity this year without the crowd, and also we had plans to pre-record the programme if the situation restricts us to arrange on that day. Sadly, as we have been observing the recent surge of the pandemic and also as some of our artists are being infected with Covid-19 - we have decided to broadcast this year's festivity through a special collaborative programme with Bangladesh Television (BTV) as last year," Chhayanaut general secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa said on the press release.



