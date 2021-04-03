Child daycare centre bill 2021 placed in parliament

The child daycare centre bill 2021 was placed in parliament on Saturday to support the children of professionals and working women since the number of nuclear families is increasing day by day.

State minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nesa placed the bill and it was sent to the respective Standing Committee for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its report within two months, reports UNB.

The bill has been prepared as the number of professional and working women is increasing day by day in the country. According to the proposed law, there would be four types of child daycare centres in the country.



These are - child daycare centres run with subsidy provided by the government; daycare centres run by the government, any government agency, directorate, department, statutory agency or autonomous agency to provide services free of cost; daycare centres run by individuals or organisations for commercial purposes; and non-profitable daycare centre run by any individual, organisation, non-government organisation, club, association, corporate sector or industrial sector.