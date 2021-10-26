'Children at higher risk of lead poisoning'

Speaking as guest of honour at the event, line director Munshi Mohammad Sadullah (planning and research), health directorate, said the government is working to raise people's awareness about lead poisoning. People have little idea of which items contain lead and what steps can be taken to lower the risk of lead poisoning. The media needs to increase awareness campaigns in this regard too.

Razinara Begum, director (chemical and waste management unit), department of environment, said it has been learnt that 80 per cent of lead poisoning comes from lead acid batteries. Old batteries are collected by industrial organisations and recycled to get raw material to use in the manufacture of new batteries. These sectors must be regulated in order to reduce the risk of lead poisoning.

Professor Robed Amin, another line director of DGHS' Non-Communicable Disease Control programme, said there is no proven safe level regarding the presence of lead in the blood. There is need for further extensive detection of the source of lead and its harmful effect on the human body so that the government can identify this as a serious problem. Screening needs to be carried out at a school level.

Country director of Pure Earth Bangladesh, Mahfuzar Rahman, said after the presence of lead in petrol was detected in Bangladesh and banned, pollution dropped significantly. Effective measures need to be taken to identify the problems and the solutions. The main way to address this harm is to follow certain rules and caution in industrial production.