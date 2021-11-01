‘Children at higher risk of lead poisoning’

Abdul Quayum: Many of us are not aware of lead poisoning. The matter is being discussed globally and many of us are not even aware of that either. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is vocal about the issue. However, many countries are not all that active about this. Lead is a poisonous substance that enters the body through food and water and also through respiration. It mixes with the blood to affect the liver, kidneys, bones and other organs. It attacks the soft tissue of the human body. If lead enters the bones, it remains there for up till 25 to 30 years.

Children are the most affected by lead. Lead poisoning stunts physical and mental growth of children. The authorities have drawn up laws in this regard and these laws must be made effective. We must be free of the toxic effect of lead. Certain steps can reduce the harmful level of lead in the body. Intake of Vitamin C, iron and calcium enriched foods can protect us. Public awareness can play a significant role in this regard.

Didarul Alam: Lead is a toxic heavy metal that is extremely harmful to our health. Lead melts at low heat and evaporates. That is why it is used to easily mix with various substances. Lead enters the body through three ways – food and drink, breathing, and through the skin.

Lead was used less in the past, but presently the use of lead has increased in the country and globally too. It stays in the blood for six to seven weeks. Lead basically accumulates in our bones and teeth where it can remain for 20 to 30 years. Lead poisoning is harmful for children. This was first learnt in 1967. In 1978 talks began about halting the use of lead. Diesel and petrol contain lead. This year the use of petrol containing lead had been stopped.

Globally, around 800 million children have 5 micrograms/deciliters of lead in their bodies. In Bangladesh, approximately 35 million children have high levels of lead in their bodies. The growth the children in our country is being stunted. This may be related to lead poisoning.

Bangladesh ranks fourth in lead poisoning. That is why it is important to pay attention to the matter. What is the source of lead? Lead poisoning can come from fuel, paint and water pipes. Traces of lead have been found in powdered spices like turmeric, coriander, chilli and such. It has also been detected in cheap jewelry, kohl kajal, sindoor (vermillion) and so on. Lead is extracted from old batteries and used to manufacture new ones. So battery recycling is also a source of lead contamination in the country.

In the case of children, lead first attacks the brain. This affects the child’s body, hearing and cognitive abilities. The elderly are affected in a similar manner. In the long run, this has an impact on the heart, liver as well as the digestive and reproductive system. This results in dizziness, painful glands and so on. High levels of lead in the body can even result in death.

Children are at higher risk of lead poisoning. A child can even be affected in the womb. Children of poor families do not get adequate nutrition and so are more at risk from lead poisoning. Proper implementation of the law is required to stop the use of lead in the processing of spices and other food as well as in the making of jewelry.