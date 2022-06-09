China cautions Bangladesh about joining new US-led pact

The Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming cautioned Bangladesh about joining the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and hoped that Bangladesh government and its people will take the wise decision.

Li Jiming said this during a seminar on ‘Making the Most of Market Access in China: What Needs to be Done?’ jointly organised by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka on Wednesday.

In his speech as chief guest, commerce minister Tipu Munshi encouraged businesses from both sides to work more intently. He said there is no substitute to diversification to increase exports to China. He vowed to take the advice of analysts into account to expand trade.