China, Saudi, Turkey want to construct international standard hospitals in Bangladesh

China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have expressed their willingness to establish international standard hospitals in Bangladesh on the model of Singapore’s Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Thailand’s Bumrungrad Hospital.

The countries have sent proposals to Bangladesh in this regard and sought land for their respective projects in the adjacent area of Dhaka.

China is willing to establish hospitals in divisional and district towns if land is not available in Dhaka’s vicinity, but Turkey and Saudi sought lands near Dhaka.

It is yet to be confirmed how many hospitals would be constructed or if the Bangladesh government would be able to give them land.