Person supposed to oversee, destroyed everything and left: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Renowned economist and head of the white paper preparation committee formed by the interim government, Debapriya Bhattacharya, thinks no reform is possible in the near future unless the oligarch class that rose to prominence over the past decade in Bangladesh is dismantled.

The state must be repaired and various reform programmes must be taken forward by destroying this oligarch group, he said.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), made these remarks at a dialogue on ‘Economic and financial reform in Bangladesh’ organised by BRAC Business School, BRAC University in Dhaka on Saturday.

Finance adviser to the interim government Salehuddin Ahmed attended the event as the chief guest.