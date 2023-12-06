Two buses set afire at Maniknagar

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the capital’s Maniknagar area on Wednesday evening, amid the 10th spell of blockade called by the BNP and other opposition parties.

The incident took place at Maniknagar intersection around 5:00 pm. It, however, led to no casualties.

Anwarul Islam, media cell officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the two Ekushey Paribahan coaches were parked there with no passengers on board during the fire incident. On information, firefighters went to the spot and extinguished the blaze.