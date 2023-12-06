Two buses set afire at Maniknagar

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the capital’s Maniknagar area on Wednesday evening, amid the 10th spell of blockade called by the BNP and other opposition parties.
The incident took place at Maniknagar intersection around 5:00 pm. It, however, led to no casualties.
Anwarul Islam, media cell officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the two Ekushey Paribahan coaches were parked there with no passengers on board during the fire incident. On information, firefighters went to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
Earlier, a staff bus of Agrani Bank was torched at Taltala of Khilgaon around 8:30 am on the day.
The authorities are preparing to hold the 12th national election on 7 January, 2024.
The ruling party and its allies have already nominated their candidates for the election, while the BNP along with other like-minded political entities have been in a movement for a neutral election-time government.
BNP office locked for 40 days
The BNP held a grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on 28 October, which led to a confrontation with the law enforcement agencies. Since then, it has been enforcing hartals and blockades across the country, with exceptions for the weekends and Tuesdays.
The current spell of blockade began on Wednesday and will continue until 6:00 am on Friday.