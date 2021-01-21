13 illegally occupied canals to be recovered: DNCC mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam said illegally occupied parts of 13 canals, which are in the expanded wards of the DNCC, would be recovered.

He came up with the remark after inspecting Sutivhola and Kadda canals in Bhatara, Satarkul, Badda areas (wards 37, 38, 40 and 41) on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters at Namapara, Atiqul said there are 13 canals in the expanded wards of DNCC. The illegally occupied parts of these 29km canals will be restored.

The mayor said a project worth Tk 40 billion has already been cleared by ECNEC to develop infrastructure.

“My first job is to build roadside drains in these areas. The second task is to widen the road,” he said. “Narrow roads must be widened.”