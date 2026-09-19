Metro Rail: Nearly 500,000 passengers a day, how much revenue generated?

The metro rail began operating on the Uttara–Agargaon section on 28 December 2022. The Agargaon–Motijheel section opened on 4 November 2023. Passenger services along the entire Uttara–Motijheel route began on the last day of that year.

Metro rail has now become an important part of daily public transport in Dhaka. It has become a preferred mode of transport for many people, particularly those travelling between Uttara, Mirpur, Farmgate, Shahbagh and Motijheel.

The opportunity to save time, avoid traffic congestion and reach destinations within a set timeframe has increased public interest in the metro rail. As a result, passenger numbers have risen every year since its launch. The fact that daily passenger numbers have recently come close to 500,000 is another reflection of its popularity.

Kamal Hossain, a technologist at Dhaka Medical College Hospital who lives in Diabari, Uttara, told Prothom Alo that he takes the metro rail every day at 8:00 am. As he boards at the starting station, he gets a seat.

He easily reaches his office after getting off at Dhaka University station in about half an hour. He returns home comfortably in the afternoon in the same way. However, passengers boarding at stations along the route travel in overcrowded conditions, he said.