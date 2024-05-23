Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) organised a roundtable on ‘Rise of the Global South: Implications for the Global Order’ on Thursday, 23 May, at The Westin Dhaka, reports a press release.

Distinguished fellow of BIPSS and former advisor at the ministry of foreign affairs, Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, academic visitor at the University of Reading, United Kingdom as well as registrar at the American International University Bangladesh, Group Captain (retd) Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, and professor at the department of international relations in University of Dhaka, Niloy Ranjan Biswas, were the panels at the discussion.

Moderator of the event, BIPSS president Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), opened up the discussion by stating that in the intricate tapestry of global geopolitics and geoeconomics, the emergence of Global South represents a significant paradigm shift.

“Historically, the group of nations that are marginalised are often overlooked. The nations of the Global South are now asserting themselves in the world stage, reshaping international relations, and challenging the existing structure”, he said while delivering the opening remarks.