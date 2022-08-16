Houses of Speaker, Deputy Speaker on JS premises legal: SC

Barrister Tanjib Ul Alam represented the petitioner’s side, while additional attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appeared for the state during the hearing.

In 2003, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and the Institute of Architects filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the legality of the construction of the two houses on parliament premises, citing violation of the original design by renowned architect Louis I Kahn.

Construction work began in 2002.

On 21 June, 2004, the High Court passed an order on the petition saying the construction of the new buildings were illegal and directed to declare the National Parliament House as “national heritage”.