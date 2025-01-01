Hasina’s extradition from India, other issues of interest to progress in tandem

Foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain has said the government will simultaneously deal with the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India and other issues of bilateral interest.

He made the statement while speaking to the media at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

In response to a query about the future of Dhaka-New Delhi relations in the event of failure to bring back Sheikh Hasina, the adviser said, “Both will go hand in hand. This is one issue, but we also have many other interests with India. Those will continue too.”