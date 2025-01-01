Hasina’s extradition from India, other issues of interest to progress in tandem
Foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain has said the government will simultaneously deal with the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India and other issues of bilateral interest.
He made the statement while speaking to the media at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
In response to a query about the future of Dhaka-New Delhi relations in the event of failure to bring back Sheikh Hasina, the adviser said, “Both will go hand in hand. This is one issue, but we also have many other interests with India. Those will continue too.”
When asked further, he added, “We have good relations with India, China, and the United States. We have areas of interest with these three countries, and they will remain our priorities.”
He also disclosed that in the New Year, the government’s priorities will be resolving the Rohingya crisis, ensuring stability in diplomatic and economic relations with these three countries, and creating a conducive environment.
The adviser laid emphasis on maintaining the rights and safety of Rohingyas during their repatriation from Bangladesh, and also acknowledged the challenges in the changed situation in Myanmar.
“The situation in Rakhine is very challenging as the ground reality has changed there. I have made many statements on this issue when I was not part of the government. Now, I would like to talk about returning these people with rights and security. Otherwise, they will not agree to go back,” he noted.
When asked about the United Nations’ investigation into killings and crimes during the July uprising and some government agencies’ reported failure to submit reports as part of the cooperation, the adviser said, “I hope to receive all the reports within January.”
He also told the media that he will be visiting China at the invitation of the Chinese authorities. “We have many issues to discuss, but I prefer not to disclose those at this time.”
He is scheduled to visit China on 20 January.