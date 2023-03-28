Jesmin detained, interrogated in front of joint secretary: RAB

He also said Jesmin fell sick while she was being taken to the police station. Joint secretary Enamul Haque was also present at that time.
Jesmin would work as an office assistant of land office at Chandipur union in Naogaon sadar upazila. She was detained around 10:00am on last Wednesday from Muktir Mor (intersection) of Naogaon city.
Jesmin died on Friday at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) while undergoing treatment there.
His Facebook account was allegedly hacked and fake accounts using his name were opened and being used to deceive people, Moin quoted joint secretary Enamul Haque as saying.
Khandaker Al Moin said, “Enamul was informed that fraudulence was carried out on 19 and 20 March using his name and post. He also learnt that a person namely Al Amin is involved in this fraudulence while Jesmin is his associate. Later he made a complaint to the patrol team of RAB on 22 March while going to office.”
The RAB official said Jesmin was taken to RMCH in presence of her relatives and assistant commissioner (land). Later in the CT scan it was appeared that she died of stroke.
The joint secretary Enamul Haque was phoned several times for comment but he didn’t pick up the phone.