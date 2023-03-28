Jesmin detained, interrogated in front of joint secretary: RAB

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Tuesday said Sultana Jesmin was detained based on an allegation filed by Enamul Haque, director (joint secretary) of local government division of Rajshahi divisional office.

She, 45, was later interrogated in front of several others, including Enamul Haque-- where she confessed to her wrongdoing, Al Moin said while replying queries to the newsmen following press conference at RAB media center in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.