City

Death under RAB custody

Jesmin detained, interrogated in front of joint secretary: RAB

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
RAB's legal and media wing director Khandaker Al MoinProthom Alo

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Tuesday said Sultana Jesmin was detained based on an allegation filed by Enamul Haque, director (joint secretary) of local government division of Rajshahi divisional office.

She, 45, was later interrogated in front of several others, including Enamul Haque-- where she confessed to her wrongdoing, Al Moin said while replying queries to the newsmen following press conference at RAB media center in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

He also said Jesmin fell sick while she was being taken to the police station. Joint secretary Enamul Haque was also present at that time.  

Jesmin would work as an office assistant of land office at Chandipur union in Naogaon sadar upazila. She was detained around 10:00am on last Wednesday from Muktir Mor (intersection) of Naogaon city.

Jesmin died on Friday at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) while undergoing treatment there.     

His Facebook account was allegedly hacked and fake accounts using his name were opened and being used to deceive people, Moin quoted joint secretary Enamul Haque as saying.

Khandaker Al Moin said, “Enamul was informed that fraudulence was carried out on 19 and 20 March using his name and post. He also learnt that a person namely Al Amin is involved in this fraudulence while Jesmin is his associate. Later he made a complaint to the patrol team of RAB on 22 March while going to office.”        

The RAB official said Jesmin was taken to RMCH in presence of her relatives and assistant commissioner (land). Later in the CT scan it was appeared that she died of stroke.    

The joint secretary Enamul Haque was phoned several times for comment but he didn’t pick up the phone.    

Read more from City
Post Comment