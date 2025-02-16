Amar Ekushey Book Fair: 2 stalls closed for selling sanitary napkins

The Bangla Academy authorities Sunday afternoon closed two stalls at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela (Amar Ekushey Book Fair) ground for selling sanitary napkins.

The fair authorities said the decision was taken to shut down the two stalls as those were selling unauthorised products at the fair.

Relevant people said “Stay Safe”, a brand of female and child health and hygiene, were operating two stalls at the Suhrawardy Udyan section of the fair from the beginning of the fair.