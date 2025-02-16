Amar Ekushey Book Fair: 2 stalls closed for selling sanitary napkins
The Bangla Academy authorities Sunday afternoon closed two stalls at the Amar Ekushey Boi Mela (Amar Ekushey Book Fair) ground for selling sanitary napkins.
The fair authorities said the decision was taken to shut down the two stalls as those were selling unauthorised products at the fair.
Relevant people said “Stay Safe”, a brand of female and child health and hygiene, were operating two stalls at the Suhrawardy Udyan section of the fair from the beginning of the fair.
Book fair committee secretary and Bangla Academy director Sarkar Amin confirmed closing the two stalls.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in the afternoon, he said there was no opportunity to sell any other products except books and food at the fair. This is why those two stalls have been closed.
Sarkar Amin further said this was not about sanitary napkins; rather, such a decision is applicable to any unauthorised products.
A visit to the fair ground also showed that the stalls were enshrouded in black cloth.
Bangla Academy director and book fair taskforce committee head Selim Reza told Prothom Alo Sunday afternoon that the Bangla Academy has decided to shut the two stalls as they were selling unauthorised goods.