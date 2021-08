RAB's legal and media wing director Khandaker Al Moin said criminals shot at RAB men at Keraniganj on Monday night and the RAB shot back leaving two dead.

Identities of the deceased men could not be confirmed, the RAB official said.

Sub inspector of DMCH police outpost Bacchu Mia told Prothom Alo that officials of RAB-10 brought bullet-hit bodies of two men at around 3:30 at night. The bodies have been kept at the morgue.