Nearly half the benches at Banga Bazar are empty

After a fire completely destroyed Banga Bazar, a wholesale apparel market in the capital city for low income people, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) helped the traders there to set up wooden benches (chouki) as a temporary measure to do the business. The choukis were set up on the 1.79-acre area of the fire-ravaged Banga Bazar complex on 12 April after a week of the fire to temporarily rehabilitate the traders.

Though a section of the traders started doing business, displaying their ware on the benches, nearly half of these make-shift stalls are still empty. The traders who have installed their shops at the makeshift market said the sales are far from satisfactory.

The traders are expected to be fully rehabilitated after the Eid-ul-Fitr.