250kg bomb found at Dhaka airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
A bomb weighing nearly 250 kilogram (kg) was found beneath the ground on the construction site of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Wednesday morning, reports BSS.

The mammoth bomb was found during excavation of construction works at HSIA, an ISPR press release said.

A bomb disposal unit of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu rushed to the spot and defused the bomb.

The bomb was later taken to the Rasulpur firing range under Pahar Kanchanpur with the necessary precautions for the purpose of demolition of the bomb at a safe place.

Bomb-experts presumed that the bomb was dropped on the ground in 1971 during the country’s war of liberation.

