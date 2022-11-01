HC seeks documents within 10 days

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule seeking necessary documents of a house illegally occupied by Awami League MP Abdus Salam Murshedy at Gulshan-2 area in Dhaka.

The documents have to be submitted within 10 days.

The housing and public works secretary, Rajuk chairman and lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy were made respondents to the rule.

There is an allegation that Abdus Salam Murshedy illegally occupied a house, No 29, at road No 104 in the capital’s Gulshan-2 area.

A HC bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order on Tuesday after primary hearing of a writ.