House illegally occupied by AL MP Murshedy

HC seeks documents within 10 days

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule seeking necessary documents of a house illegally occupied by Awami League MP Abdus Salam Murshedy at Gulshan-2 area in Dhaka.

The documents have to be submitted within 10 days.

The housing and public works secretary, Rajuk chairman and lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy were made respondents to the rule.

There is an allegation that Abdus Salam Murshedy illegally occupied a house, No 29, at road No 104 in the capital’s Gulshan-2 area.

A HC bench comprising justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khijir Hayat passed the order on Tuesday after primary hearing of a writ.

A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer, Syed Sayedul Haque, brought the allegation of grabbing the abandoned house illegally against the Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy and filed the writ with the court on 30 October seeking instructions to investigate the matter.   

Sayedul Haque himself stood for the hearing in the writ while Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.   

In the rule, the court also wanted to know why the inaction of the defendants over taking legal action against the lawmaker for grabbing the house illegally should not be declared illegal.  

The court set 13 November for the next hearing and the order.

