HC seeks documents within 10 days

A Supreme Court (SC) lawyer, Syed Sayedul Haque, brought the allegation of grabbing the abandoned house illegally against the Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy and filed the writ with the court on 30 October seeking instructions to investigate the matter.
Sayedul Haque himself stood for the hearing in the writ while Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan and deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.
In the rule, the court also wanted to know why the inaction of the defendants over taking legal action against the lawmaker for grabbing the house illegally should not be declared illegal.
The court set 13 November for the next hearing and the order.